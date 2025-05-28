Nuclear Watchdog Calls for 'Robust' Inspections in U.S.-Iran Deal

In light of ongoing nuclear discussions between Iran and the U.S., International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi stressed the importance of "very robust" inspections. The negotiations aim to reinstate limitations on Iran's nuclear activities, which had accelerated after former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 accord.

The unraveling of the original deal allowed Iran to increase uranium enrichment levels up to 60%, approaching weapons-grade levels of 90%, compared to the 3.67% dictated by the agreement. Grossi noted that while a detailed inspection regime by the IAEA should be mandatory, resuming the Additional Protocol discussed earlier was not currently on the agenda of the talks.

Despite appearing stalled, the discussions could find common ground on the uranium enrichment issue, with U.S. officials opposing any enrichment and Iran asserting its right to do so. "I think there's always a way," Grossi said, indicating optimism for bridging this divide.

(With inputs from agencies.)