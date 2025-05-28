Veteran SAD Leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Passes Away at 89

Veteran politician and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa passed away on Wednesday at the age of 89, following a struggle with various health issues.

Dhindsa, who served as a Union Minister, had been undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, Punjab, since May 27, hospitalized with severe pneumonia and related cardiac complications. Hospital authorities confirmed his passing at around 5 PM due to cardiac arrhythmia and cardiac arrest.

Tributes have poured in from notable political figures, including SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal, who lauded Dhindsa's lifetime of service to Punjab and the SAD. Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal also expressed their condolences, underscoring Dhindsa's legacy as a dedicated leader. Born on April 9, 1936, in Sangrur district, Punjab, Dhindsa held portfolios in sports and chemicals during his ministerial tenure.