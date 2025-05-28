Global Markets on Edge: Nvidia Results and Oil Supply Woes

Global markets experienced a decline on Wednesday as investors braced for Nvidia's earnings report and grappled with mixed behaviors in offshore trading. As oil prices rose due to supply concerns, the market sentiment was impacted by new restrictions on Venezuelan crude exports imposed by U.S. authorities.

The stock indices witnessed a downward trend despite recent optimism from eased trade tensions between the U.S. and Europe. President Trump's decision to delay imposing tariffs on European goods had provided temporary relief to the markets, though investors were now keenly focused on Nvidia's financial performance.

Chevron was barred from exporting Venezuelan crude, causing Brent crude futures to rise. In addition, U.S. Treasury yields climbed while the dollar showed strength against the yen. These factors underscored the challenges faced by global markets and the potential implications of Nvidia's anticipated earnings report.

(With inputs from agencies.)