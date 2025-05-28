Left Menu

Global Markets on Edge: Nvidia Results and Oil Supply Woes

Global markets experienced a downturn with investor focus on Nvidia's upcoming earnings report, amid mixed offshore trading behaviors. The drop in stock indices followed easing U.S.-EU trade tensions. Meanwhile, Chevron faced export restrictions of Venezuelan crude, stirring oil supply concerns and a rise in Brent crude futures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 21:14 IST
Global Markets on Edge: Nvidia Results and Oil Supply Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global markets experienced a decline on Wednesday as investors braced for Nvidia's earnings report and grappled with mixed behaviors in offshore trading. As oil prices rose due to supply concerns, the market sentiment was impacted by new restrictions on Venezuelan crude exports imposed by U.S. authorities.

The stock indices witnessed a downward trend despite recent optimism from eased trade tensions between the U.S. and Europe. President Trump's decision to delay imposing tariffs on European goods had provided temporary relief to the markets, though investors were now keenly focused on Nvidia's financial performance.

Chevron was barred from exporting Venezuelan crude, causing Brent crude futures to rise. In addition, U.S. Treasury yields climbed while the dollar showed strength against the yen. These factors underscored the challenges faced by global markets and the potential implications of Nvidia's anticipated earnings report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025