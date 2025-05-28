Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Boosts Farmers' Spirits with MSP Hike

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi praised PM Modi for increasing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of 14 kharif crops for the 2025-26 season. This decision ensures farmers a 50% profit over production costs, promoting agricultural growth nationwide.

Updated: 28-05-2025 23:46 IST
Prime Minister Modi Boosts Farmers' Spirits with MSP Hike
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enhancing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 14 kharif crops in the upcoming marketing season of 2025-26.

During his visit to Odisha, Chouhan emphasized the continual efforts of the NDA government to increase crop MSPs, aimed at supporting farmers. The decision ensures a 50% profit margin over production costs, benefiting the farming community significantly.

Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal highlighted the MSP hike for paddy to Rs 2,369 per quintal as a critical aid for Odisha's farmers. Substantial increases for other kharif crops, such as ragi and pulses, were also announced, following the proposal's approval in the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs meeting.

