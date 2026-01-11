Mohan Charan Majhi Unveils New Health Facilities in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated crucial healthcare facilities in Sambalpur, including a trauma care centre and an outpatient department building at the district headquarters hospital.

The facilities, which cost a combined Rs 21.28 crore, aim to enhance healthcare access and quality. The brick-and-mortar expansion also includes a Rs 2.53 crore Central Sterile Supply Department building equipped with modern sterilization systems, which will improve the efficiency of medical supply management.

Highlighting the need to address the rising accident rate, the CM announced plans to establish 89 modern trauma care centres across Odisha. This initiative intends to reduce fatalities and improve timely access to emergency care. Majhi emphasized the state's commitment to upgrading health infrastructure to offer residents quality medical services.

(With inputs from agencies.)