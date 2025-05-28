Left Menu

Celebrating Resilience: Honoring Kaafi's Triumph Over Adversity

The NCW celebrated Kaafi, an acid attack survivor, for her indomitable spirit and accomplishments. The event, led by NCW Chairperson Vijaya K Rahatkar, featured a booklet launch aimed at supporting survivors, underscoring the Commission's dedication to women's rights and empowerment across India.

Updated: 28-05-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 23:46 IST
Chairperson of the NCW Vijaya K Rahatkar with acid attack survivor "Kaafi". (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) held a commemorative event on Wednesday to honor Kaafi, an acid attack survivor whose bravery and resolve have inspired many. Led by NCW Chairperson Vijaya K Rahatkar, the event featured the launch of a special booklet dedicated to supporting acid attack survivors and advocating their rights.

Kaafi's story stands out as a testament to exceptional resilience; attacked at age three, she spent nearly six years recovering in hospital. Her family, embodying unwavering faith signified by her name 'Kaafi,' meaning 'enough,' has been a pillar of strength. Despite immense challenges, Kaafi excelled academically, topping her 10th and 12th standard exams.

At the event, Vijaya K. Rahatkar remarked that Kaafi illustrates courage's true essence, proving inner strength as the real measure of beauty. Her inspiring words about courage deeply resonated with all attendees. The NCW also released a booklet offering crucial information on crimes, legal aid, and support systems for acid attack survivors, showcasing the Commission's ongoing commitment to advocating for the rights and dignity of women across India. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

