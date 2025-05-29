Honoring India's Heroes: A Tribute on UN Peacekeepers Day

The Indian Army solemnly marked the 77th United Nations Peacekeepers Day with a wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial, saluting the courageous soldiers who laid down their lives in various UN peacekeeping missions worldwide. Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Rakesh Kapoor, led the ceremony, honoring 179 Indian soldiers who perished in 49 peacekeeping operations.

The ceremony was attended by senior military officers and UN contingent personnel, embodying India's steadfast dedication to global peace as a leading troop-contributor. Over 200,000 Indian soldiers have served in these missions, underscoring their bravery and professionalism in supporting the United Nations' mission of peace in troubled regions globally.

Observed annually on May 29, UN Peacekeepers Day serves as a poignant reminder of the inception of the first UN mission in 1948. It commemorates the enduring sacrifices made by peacekeepers and highlights India's significant role in promoting international peace and stability.

Established in 1945, the United Nations aims to maintain global peace and security, and since its inception, its peacekeepers have become essential in guiding nations towards peace. India remains a crucial contributor with over 290,000 peacekeepers in 50 UN missions, and currently, more than 5,000 serve in nine active engagements to bolster international tranquility.

Recognized as Blue Helmets, UN Peacekeepers derive their name from the light blue emblem of the United Nations flag, symbolizing peace. India was honored in 2023 with the Dag Hammarskjold Medal, bestowed posthumously to two Indian peacekeepers and a civilian UN worker for their sacrifice in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

