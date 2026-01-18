Left Menu

Trump's Global Peace Board: A Billion-Dollar Initiative Unveiled

The Trump administration reportedly seeks $1 billion from nations to participate in a global peace board, with Donald Trump as the inaugural chairman. Each member state would serve a term of up to three years, with potential renewal by the chairman. Reuters has yet to verify this report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 03:58 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 03:58 IST
Trump's Global Peace Board: A Billion-Dollar Initiative Unveiled
Trump administration

The Trump administration is pursuing a global initiative that requires countries to contribute $1 billion to secure a spot on a new peace board, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday. The initiative will be led by United States President Donald Trump as its first chairman.

The proposal outlines that each participating nation will serve a maximum term of three years, after which their membership can be renewed at the discretion of the chairman, according to the report.

However, Reuters has not yet been able to independently verify the details of this report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026