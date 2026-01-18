Trump's Global Peace Board: A Billion-Dollar Initiative Unveiled

The Trump administration is pursuing a global initiative that requires countries to contribute $1 billion to secure a spot on a new peace board, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday. The initiative will be led by United States President Donald Trump as its first chairman.

The proposal outlines that each participating nation will serve a maximum term of three years, after which their membership can be renewed at the discretion of the chairman, according to the report.

However, Reuters has not yet been able to independently verify the details of this report.

