Trump's Global Peace Board: A Billion-Dollar Initiative Unveiled
The Trump administration reportedly seeks $1 billion from nations to participate in a global peace board, with Donald Trump as the inaugural chairman. Each member state would serve a term of up to three years, with potential renewal by the chairman. Reuters has yet to verify this report.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 03:58 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 03:58 IST
The Trump administration is pursuing a global initiative that requires countries to contribute $1 billion to secure a spot on a new peace board, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday. The initiative will be led by United States President Donald Trump as its first chairman.
The proposal outlines that each participating nation will serve a maximum term of three years, after which their membership can be renewed at the discretion of the chairman, according to the report.
However, Reuters has not yet been able to independently verify the details of this report.
(With inputs from agencies.)
