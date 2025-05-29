Kishtwar Cracks Down on Threats to National Security

Left Menu

Authorities in Kishtwar are intensifying efforts to monitor criminal elements threatening national projects. Recently, two individuals were detained under the Public Safety Act, while two hybrid terrorists surrendered following a security operation. Prime Minister Modi condemned recent attacks on tourists as assaults on humanity.

Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar, Rajesh Kumar Shavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Authorities in Kishtwar district are ramping up their surveillance on criminal elements deemed a threat to national projects, as stated by Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Shavan. On Thursday, Shavan confirmed the detention of two individuals under the Public Safety Act (PSA), including a hardcore criminal involved in anti-national activities and another with a history of repeated offences. In total, eight people have been detained under the PSA.

In a major breakthrough on Wednesday, two hybrid terrorists associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) surrendered following a coordinated operation led by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baskuchan area. The operation, based on precise intelligence, was executed by the Special Operations Group (SOG) Shopian, 44 Rashtriya Rifles, and 178 Battalion of CRPF, resulting in the recovery of arms and ammunition, including AK-56 rifles and hand grenades.

In a separate incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, condemning attacks on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, as attacks on humanity and brotherhood. He highlighted India's decisive military response, Operation Sindoor, that targeted terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, significantly weakening outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

