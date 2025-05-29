Arunachal Pradesh's Rural Transformation Through Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan

Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu highlighted agriculture as a key driver in the state's development strategy, lauding progress over five years. He unveiled the Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan 2025, with the state investing Rs 2,000 crore to enhance rural prosperity through the Atma Nirbhar Scheme, significantly benefiting individuals and SHGs.

The minister inaugurated the Krishi Raths, mobile units dispatched to rural areas to provide farmers with agricultural knowledge, technology, and insights into government schemes. Wangsu emphasized that the campaign, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national vision, relies on the dedication of scientists, field officers, and farmers.

Underlining future goals, Wangsu discussed plans for Arunachal to become the 'Orchid Capital of India' and the establishment of infrastructure projects like perishable cargo centres. He hailed sustainable agriculture across 20,500 hectares of certified organic production, Mission Arun Himveer's impact, and initiatives like the Arunachal Millet and Buckwheat Mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)