Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh's Rural Transformation Through Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan

Arunachal Pradesh's Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu emphasized agriculture's pivotal role in state development. Launching Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan 2025, he announced Rs 2,000 crore investments and strategies like Krishi Raths for farmer engagement. The state leverages traditional farming methods, aiming at sustainable growth and economic upliftment through agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:57 IST
Arunachal Pradesh's Rural Transformation Through Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu highlighted agriculture as a key driver in the state's development strategy, lauding progress over five years. He unveiled the Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan 2025, with the state investing Rs 2,000 crore to enhance rural prosperity through the Atma Nirbhar Scheme, significantly benefiting individuals and SHGs.

The minister inaugurated the Krishi Raths, mobile units dispatched to rural areas to provide farmers with agricultural knowledge, technology, and insights into government schemes. Wangsu emphasized that the campaign, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national vision, relies on the dedication of scientists, field officers, and farmers.

Underlining future goals, Wangsu discussed plans for Arunachal to become the 'Orchid Capital of India' and the establishment of infrastructure projects like perishable cargo centres. He hailed sustainable agriculture across 20,500 hectares of certified organic production, Mission Arun Himveer's impact, and initiatives like the Arunachal Millet and Buckwheat Mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025