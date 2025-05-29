Left Menu

ICAI to Scrutinize IndusInd Bank's Financial Discrepancies

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will examine IndusInd Bank's financial statements for 2023-24 and 2024-25 due to recent fraud-related issues. The bank has faced significant lapses, including a Rs 1,979 crore discrepancy in its derivative portfolio and a Rs 674 crore misrecorded interest from microfinance. Additionally, five officials have been barred from securities markets over insider trading allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:19 IST
ICAI to Scrutinize IndusInd Bank's Financial Discrepancies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to undertake a thorough examination of IndusInd Bank's financial statements for the fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25, following recent financial discrepancies. This decision was reached during a Financial Reporting Review Board (FRRB) meeting, according to ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda.

The FRRB conducts in-depth reviews to ensure companies comply with Accounting Standards, the Companies Act, and guidelines from the Reserve Bank of India. IndusInd Bank disclosed a Rs 1,979 crore derivative trade error and a Rs 674 crore misrecorded interest from its microfinance operations earlier this year.

Moreover, the bank discovered Rs 595 crore in "unsubstantiated balances" on its balance sheet. In a related development, markets regulator Sebi has barred former CEO Sumant Kathpalia and four other senior executives from the securities markets amid insider trading allegations.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025