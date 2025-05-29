ICAI to Scrutinize IndusInd Bank's Financial Discrepancies

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to undertake a thorough examination of IndusInd Bank's financial statements for the fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25, following recent financial discrepancies. This decision was reached during a Financial Reporting Review Board (FRRB) meeting, according to ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda.

The FRRB conducts in-depth reviews to ensure companies comply with Accounting Standards, the Companies Act, and guidelines from the Reserve Bank of India. IndusInd Bank disclosed a Rs 1,979 crore derivative trade error and a Rs 674 crore misrecorded interest from its microfinance operations earlier this year.

Moreover, the bank discovered Rs 595 crore in "unsubstantiated balances" on its balance sheet. In a related development, markets regulator Sebi has barred former CEO Sumant Kathpalia and four other senior executives from the securities markets amid insider trading allegations.