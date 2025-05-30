Defamation Dispute Settled: Bajrang Punia Apologizes to Coach Naresh Dahiya

In a recent development, Delhi's Patiala House Court resolved the defamation case against Olympic wrestler Bajrang Punia after he issued an apology to Coach Naresh Dahiya. Metropolitan Magistrate Yashdeep Chahal compounded the matter on Thursday, with a detailed court order yet to be released.

The legal dispute emerged from allegations by Dahiya that Punia had made defamatory statements against him during a protest at Jantar Mantar. Punia, who was previously summoned by the court, had referred to Dahiya's past involvement in a legal case, impacting Dahiya's credibility. Upon Punia's written apology, Advocate Rajesh Kumar Rexwal, representing Dahiya, confirmed the matter's settlement.

Punia's legal team, led by Advocate Tushar Giri, stated that the apology paved the way for the case's resolution. Previously granted bail by the court, Punia acknowledged his mistake, leading to the compounding of the case. The defamation had initially arisen from remarks made by Punia about an acquitted rape case involving Dahiya.

