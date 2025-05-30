Historic Graduation: First Women Cadets Pass Out from NDA

The National Defence Academy (NDA) on Friday marked a historic moment as its inaugural batch of 17 women cadets graduated alongside 319 male cadets, completing the 148th Course - Spring Term 2025. The Ministry of Defence announced a total of 1,341 cadets participated in the Passing Out Parade (POP) at the renowned Khetarpal Parade Ground in Khadakwasla, Maharashtra, with the event graced by Mizoram's Governor, General (Dr) VK Singh (Retd), as the Reviewing Officer.

The parade highlighted the culmination of rigorous military and academic training, showcasing the cadets' precision, discipline, and military conduct. Adjutant Lt Col Praveen Kumar Tiwari orchestrated the event on his horse, 'Reliant Robin', while Academy Cadet Captain Udayveer Singh Negi of 'G' Squadron flawlessly commanded the parade. Medals for outstanding performance were awarded to Battalion Cadet Adjutant Prince Raj, Academy Cadet Captain Udayveer Singh Negi, and Battalion Cadet Captain Tejas Bhatt, with the Golf Squadron receiving the prestigious Chiefs of Staff Banner for overall excellence.

An impressive flypast by Chetak helicopters, Super Dimona gliders, and Sukhoi-30 fighters symbolized the culmination of the training. The event, attended by proud families, dignitaries, school children, and Armed Forces members, celebrated the NDA's commitment to developing future military leaders, including the newly graduated women, marking a significant milestone in the institution's history.