Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress Criticizes Centre's MSP Hikes: 'A Raw Deal for Farmers'

The Maharashtra Congress has criticized the Centre's announced MSP hikes for the upcoming kharif marketing season, claiming they are insufficient. The hikes under the Modi government are reportedly lower than during the UPA era, affecting farmers adversely amid rising diesel costs, subsidy cuts, and inadequate procurement efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:54 IST
Maharashtra Congress Criticizes Centre's MSP Hikes: 'A Raw Deal for Farmers'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Congress has hit out at the Centre over its latest hike in Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for upcoming kharif crops, labeling the move as insufficient and detrimental to farmers. They argue the MSP hikes under the Modi government have been significantly lower compared to those during the UPA regime.

Harshwardhan Sapkal, the state Congress president, highlighted during a media interaction that while the UPA government hiked MSP by 120 to 50 percent, the Modi administration has only managed a 45 percent increase over the last decade. Rising diesel costs and reduced subsidies are further straining farmers, he noted.

To demand accountability on past agricultural promises made by the BJP, the Congress plans a padyatra titled 'kya hua tera vada' in Dabhadi. With procurement efforts lacking, farmers face losses by selling their produce to private buyers at minimal prices, critiqued Sapkal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025