Maharashtra Congress Criticizes Centre's MSP Hikes: 'A Raw Deal for Farmers'
The Maharashtra Congress has criticized the Centre's announced MSP hikes for the upcoming kharif marketing season, claiming they are insufficient. The hikes under the Modi government are reportedly lower than during the UPA era, affecting farmers adversely amid rising diesel costs, subsidy cuts, and inadequate procurement efforts.
The Maharashtra Congress has hit out at the Centre over its latest hike in Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for upcoming kharif crops, labeling the move as insufficient and detrimental to farmers. They argue the MSP hikes under the Modi government have been significantly lower compared to those during the UPA regime.
Harshwardhan Sapkal, the state Congress president, highlighted during a media interaction that while the UPA government hiked MSP by 120 to 50 percent, the Modi administration has only managed a 45 percent increase over the last decade. Rising diesel costs and reduced subsidies are further straining farmers, he noted.
To demand accountability on past agricultural promises made by the BJP, the Congress plans a padyatra titled 'kya hua tera vada' in Dabhadi. With procurement efforts lacking, farmers face losses by selling their produce to private buyers at minimal prices, critiqued Sapkal.
