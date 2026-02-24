Left Menu

Andhra Assembly discusses Tirupati laddu adulteration

Addressing the House, he said, It is sad that a situation arose to explain the purity of the sacred temple prasadam offering. He emphasised that the alleged adulteration of the laddu offered to commoners has caused distress among the devotees.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 24-02-2026 13:06 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 13:06 IST
Andhra Assembly discusses Tirupati laddu adulteration
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday held a special discussion on the alleged adulteration of Tirupati laddu ghee, an issue that has hurt the sentiments of thousands of devotees. Endowments Minister A Ramnarayan Reddy initiated the discussion, expressing deep regret that a sacred tradition has become a subject of controversy. Addressing the House, he said, ''It is sad that a situation arose to explain the purity of the sacred temple prasadam (offering).'' He emphasised that the alleged adulteration of the laddu offered to commoners has caused distress among the devotees. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is expected to provide a formal reply to the House later today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Andamans: Helicopter carrying 7 crashes into sea, all rescued

Andamans: Helicopter carrying 7 crashes into sea, all rescued

 India
2
AIADMK chief Palaniswami unveils party's third phase poll promises, announces Rs 10,000 cash incentive for families.

AIADMK chief Palaniswami unveils party's third phase poll promises, announce...

 India
3
French Foreign Minister urges U.S. ambassador to explain no-show

French Foreign Minister urges U.S. ambassador to explain no-show

France
4
Tirupati laddu row: There was conspiracy angle in adulterated ghee supply issue, says Andhra CM Naidu in Assembly.

Tirupati laddu row: There was conspiracy angle in adulterated ghee supply is...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026