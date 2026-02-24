Andhra Assembly discusses Tirupati laddu adulteration

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday held a special discussion on the alleged adulteration of Tirupati laddu ghee, an issue that has hurt the sentiments of thousands of devotees. Endowments Minister A Ramnarayan Reddy initiated the discussion, expressing deep regret that a sacred tradition has become a subject of controversy. Addressing the House, he said, ''It is sad that a situation arose to explain the purity of the sacred temple prasadam (offering).'' He emphasised that the alleged adulteration of the laddu offered to commoners has caused distress among the devotees. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is expected to provide a formal reply to the House later today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)