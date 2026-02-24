Andhra Assembly discusses Tirupati laddu adulteration
Addressing the House, he said, It is sad that a situation arose to explain the purity of the sacred temple prasadam offering. He emphasised that the alleged adulteration of the laddu offered to commoners has caused distress among the devotees.
- Country:
- India
The Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday held a special discussion on the alleged adulteration of Tirupati laddu ghee, an issue that has hurt the sentiments of thousands of devotees. Endowments Minister A Ramnarayan Reddy initiated the discussion, expressing deep regret that a sacred tradition has become a subject of controversy. Addressing the House, he said, ''It is sad that a situation arose to explain the purity of the sacred temple prasadam (offering).'' He emphasised that the alleged adulteration of the laddu offered to commoners has caused distress among the devotees. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is expected to provide a formal reply to the House later today.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
5 children among 6 killed in Meerut house fire; short circuit suspected, family opts out of autopsy
Bhooshan’s Junior, India and Animae Caribe House, Trinidad & Tobago Announce Strategic Global Co-Production Partnership to Build the Adventures of Louie & Douie Preschool Franchise.
Centre approves construction of 5,000 houses for displaced people in Manipur
Six killed in house fire in Meerut
5 kids among 6 killed as massive fire tears through Meerut house; short circuit suspected