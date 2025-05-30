Bank of Baroda Unveils First 'Phygital' Branch in Kolkata Zone

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has taken a significant step in enhancing customer experience by launching its first 'Phygital' branch in Kolkata Zone. This new branch model aims to blend digital facilitation with personalized service, offering a modernized banking experience.

The 'Phygital' branch features self-service kiosks, a video contact center for non-financial services, and universal service desks for customers seeking in-person assistance. BoB's Managing Director & CEO Debadatta Chand described this initiative as a major milestone in customer service innovation.

Kolkata Zone, a key business region for the bank in West Bengal with 258 branches, will benefit significantly from this innovative branch model. This marks the seventh 'Phygital' branch nationwide for BoB, reinforcing its commitment to digital transformation and customer-focused banking solutions.

