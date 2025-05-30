Shifting Credit Dynamics: Rural and Semi-Urban Branches on the Rise
The Reserve Bank reported a decline in credit share for metropolitan bank branches, dropping to 58.7% by March 2025 as rural, semi-urban, and urban branches experience faster credit growth. While deposit growth remains robust in metro areas, overall bank credit and deposit growth decelerated compared to the previous year.
The Reserve Bank announced a noticeable decline in the credit share of metropolitan bank branches, with figures dropping to 58.7% by March 2025. The report attributes this to faster credit growth witnessed in rural, semi-urban, and urban branches.
While metro areas have been maintaining a dominant share in deposits, recording an 11.7% annual growth in March 2025, rural and semi-urban centers are not far behind. These areas are registering annual growth rates of 10.1%, 8.9%, and 9.3% respectively.
Despite robust growth in deposits, overall bank credit growth decelerated significantly to 11.1% in FY25, down from 15.3% the previous year. A parallel deceleration in deposit growth also occurred, decreasing from 13% to 10.6%. The data highlights changes in deposit patterns, where higher term deposit rates lead to a decrease in savings deposits' share.
