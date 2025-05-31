Left Menu

Karnataka's Landmark Tobacco Ban: A New Era for Public Health

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 14:52 IST
Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao (File Photo:@dineshgrao) . Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, the Karnataka government has announced a significant public health measure: a ban on smokeless tobacco products and hookah in public places. Spearheaded by State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, the move includes an amendment to the COTPA Act, further tightening controls on tobacco use in the state. This decision received a nod from the President, and the official notification has now been issued, marking a pivotal stride in the state's health initiatives.

This comprehensive ban extends to all forms of tobacco use in public, including vaping. It aims to mitigate the spread of airborne diseases associated with tobacco, which became particularly evident during the COVID-19 pandemic. The policy seeks to protect vulnerable groups, such as TB patients, from the detrimental effects of passive tobacco exposure, intensifying efforts to safeguard public well-being.

Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao highlighted these measures as essential for public health preservation. The updated legislation, approved by both houses and the President, prohibits tobacco selling to individuals under 21 years and bans hookah in public establishments like eateries, pubs, bars, and restaurants. The penalties have been intensified, with a rise in fines for smoking and operating hookah bars, now carrying a substantial financial and legal deterrent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

