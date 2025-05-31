Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Completes 100 Days, Vows River Yamuna Clean-Up
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta marked the BJP government's 100-day milestone with a Yamuna Aarti at Vasudev Ghat. She pledged to clean the Yamuna and criticized the previous AAP government for inaction. Gupta also praised the bravery of Indian Armed Forces and celebrated Delhi's cultural diversity.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta commemorated the BJP government's 100-day tenure by performing Yamuna Aarti at Vasudev Ghat. Accompanied by party members, she offered prayers, signaling a pledged commitment to cleansing the Yamuna River, which she noted had been neglected by past administrations.
Critiquing her predecessor's inaction, Gupta stated the Delhi government, alongside residents and social workers, were now dedicated to rejuvenating the Yamuna. She accused the former AAP government of deceptive claims regarding the river's cleanup and emphasized her administration's hands-on approach in the city's streets.
In an engagement with actor Anupam Kher, she lamented past questioning of India's Armed Forces by political leaders, lauding PM Modi's 'Operation Sindoor' for boosting respect for women. Gupta also highlighted Delhi's cultural unity and announced plans for celebrating the State Day of each Indian state within the city.
