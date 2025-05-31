Court Showdown: Gopal Kanda Fights Look Out Circular in High-Stakes Money Laundering Case

In a significant legal maneuver, Gopal Goyal, known as Gopal Kanda, has approached the Rouse Avenue court seeking the cancellation of a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) amidst a complex money laundering investigation.

His brother, Gobind Kumar Goyal, and son, Lakh Ram Goyal, have filed similar requests. The case involves Ram Kishor Arora and Supertech Ltd. Special Judge Jitendra Singh granted the prosecution a final chance to reply to these applications, while Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta, alongside Mohd. Faizan, requested more time to respond.

The court set a hearing for June 3 concerning these matters, initially filed on May 28. Meanwhile, the ED has launched a supplementary prosecution complaint against the Goyal brothers. The matter has been transferred to the Patiala House Court, which has already taken cognizance of the prosecution complaint concerning Ram Kishor Arora and Supertech Ltd.

