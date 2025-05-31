Left Menu

Court Showdown: Gopal Kanda Fights Look Out Circular in High-Stakes Money Laundering Case

Gopal Kanda seeks to cancel a Look Out Circular issued by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. His family members filed similar petitions. The court has provided the prosecution time to respond. Upcoming hearings will address these matters, intertwined with Supertech Ltd. developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 23:39 IST
Court Showdown: Gopal Kanda Fights Look Out Circular in High-Stakes Money Laundering Case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal maneuver, Gopal Goyal, known as Gopal Kanda, has approached the Rouse Avenue court seeking the cancellation of a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) amidst a complex money laundering investigation.

His brother, Gobind Kumar Goyal, and son, Lakh Ram Goyal, have filed similar requests. The case involves Ram Kishor Arora and Supertech Ltd. Special Judge Jitendra Singh granted the prosecution a final chance to reply to these applications, while Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta, alongside Mohd. Faizan, requested more time to respond.

The court set a hearing for June 3 concerning these matters, initially filed on May 28. Meanwhile, the ED has launched a supplementary prosecution complaint against the Goyal brothers. The matter has been transferred to the Patiala House Court, which has already taken cognizance of the prosecution complaint concerning Ram Kishor Arora and Supertech Ltd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025