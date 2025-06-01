Left Menu

Gas Ambitions: The Cost for Senegal's Fishermen

The Grand Tortue Ahmeyim gas project off northern Senegal aims to boost the economy but adversely affects local fishermen. Promised benefits have not materialized, leading to high costs of living and environmental concerns. President Bassirou Diomaye Faye seeks to renegotiate contracts and maximize natural resources.

The gas platform off northern Senegal is a beacon of promise and concern. Managed by BP and Kosmos Energy, the Grand Tortue Ahmeyim project kicked off on the last day of 2024, offering economic hopes as well as challenges.

The project promised jobs and cheaper energy for Senegal's Guet Ndar fishing community. Yet, Mariam Sow and others in the market say profits haven't materialized, and living costs are high. Rising gas prices distress many in the region.

Environmental issues compound these woes. Reports of leaks and disturbances to marine ecosystems stir fear. Newly elected President Bassirou Diomaye Faye aims to renegotiate contractual terms but faces hurdles in realizing resource benefits for the populace.

