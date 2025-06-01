Maharashtra Onion Farmers Demand Accountability Amid Procurement Delays
Onion farmers in Maharashtra face significant losses after government agencies delayed procurement, exacerbated by unseasonal rains. The failure to adhere to the Price Stabilisation Fund timeline led to crop spoilage. The situation highlights structural issues in procurement operations and inadequate infrastructure. Farmers demand transparency and urgent systemic reforms.
Onion farmers in Maharashtra have voiced their grievances over significant financial losses, blaming the government-appointed nodal agencies for delayed crop procurement. These delays, compounded by unseasonal rains, have resulted in significant spoilage and financial strain on the farming community.
Under the Price Stabilisation Fund, agencies like NAFED and NCCF are tasked with safeguarding farm produce. This year, procurement started late, leaving farmers without institutional support and resources to protect their crops.
The delayed procurement meant that much of the onion produce, which could have been stored and sold, was exposed to weather damage. Farmers now demand transparency, better infrastructure, and reforms to prevent future losses.