Left Menu

Aegis Vopak Terminals Makes Subdued Market Debut

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd, a subsidiary of Aegis Logistics, had a muted stock market debut, listing at a 6% discount to its issue price. The IPO fetched 2.09 times subscription, raising Rs 2,800 crore, with significant portions earmarked for debt repayment and significant infrastructure investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 11:05 IST
Aegis Vopak Terminals Makes Subdued Market Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd, a subsidiary of Aegis Logistics, saw its stock list at a 6.38% discount from the issue price, debuting at Rs 220 on the BSE, a lower opening than anticipated.

The IPO, which was oversubscribed 2.09 times, was a fresh issue valued at Rs 2,800 crore. Company plans to utilize Rs 2,016 crore for debt repayment, with Rs 671.30 crore earmarked for the acquisition of a cryogenic LPG terminal at Mangalore.

Aegis Vopak Terminals manages storage tank facilities across India, providing secure storage for various liquids and gases. The company's market valuation is pegged at Rs 26,059.96 crore based on current trading.

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025