Left Menu

Vedanta Shares Soar Amid Market Dip

Vedanta shares surged 12% in a month, with a notable 6% rise on Wednesday, reaching record highs in stark contrast to a declining market. The company's market valuation hit Rs 2,64,224.92 crore amid a bullish metal sector driven by rising global metal prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:32 IST
Vedanta Shares Soar Amid Market Dip
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of oil-to-metals conglomerate Vedanta surged 6% on Wednesday, hitting record highs and defying a wider bearish market trend. The stock reached Rs 675.70 on the BSE, marking a significant 12% increase over the month, bolstered by a robust demand for metal stocks.

Vedanta's market capitalization soared to an impressive Rs 2,64,224.92 crore as the Nifty Metal index climbed 2.7%, extending its rally. This sector's strength comes as global metal prices continue their upward trajectory, according to Siddhartha Khemka of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

While Vedanta shares thrived, the broader market showed weakness, with the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty declining by 0.29% and 0.26% respectively. This divergence highlights the particular vibrancy of the metal sector amid broader market challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Cricket Association's New Initiatives to Boost Local Talent

Mumbai Cricket Association's New Initiatives to Boost Local Talent

 India
2
Musk Addresses Grok Concerns

Musk Addresses Grok Concerns

 Global
3
Lost Siblings Reunite with Family: A Tale of Emotional Awareness

Lost Siblings Reunite with Family: A Tale of Emotional Awareness

 India
4
Banking Boom: U.S. Giants See Profits Surge Amid Loan Growth

Banking Boom: U.S. Giants See Profits Surge Amid Loan Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026