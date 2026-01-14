Vedanta Shares Soar Amid Market Dip

Shares of oil-to-metals conglomerate Vedanta surged 6% on Wednesday, hitting record highs and defying a wider bearish market trend. The stock reached Rs 675.70 on the BSE, marking a significant 12% increase over the month, bolstered by a robust demand for metal stocks.

Vedanta's market capitalization soared to an impressive Rs 2,64,224.92 crore as the Nifty Metal index climbed 2.7%, extending its rally. This sector's strength comes as global metal prices continue their upward trajectory, according to Siddhartha Khemka of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

While Vedanta shares thrived, the broader market showed weakness, with the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty declining by 0.29% and 0.26% respectively. This divergence highlights the particular vibrancy of the metal sector amid broader market challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)