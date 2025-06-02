Left Menu

Udaan Elevates Market Presence with $114M Funding Boost

eB2B platform udaan has secured $114 million in funding, led by M&G Investments and Lightspeed, to expand its presence in FMCG and HoReCa sectors. The funds will accelerate private label initiatives, reduce costs, and fortify its financial position ahead of a public market debut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 12:56 IST
Udaan Elevates Market Presence with $114M Funding Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

eB2B platform udaan has successfully raised $114 million in fresh equity capital during a funding round spearheaded by M&G Investments and Lightspeed. The company announced that these funds will be pivotal in expanding its reach across key categories and enhancing its customer base, specifically targeting the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and Hotel, Restaurant, and Catering (HoReCa) sectors.

In addition to scaling its market presence, udaan plans to accelerate its private label brands initiatives within the staples category. This capital injection not only strengthens udaan's balance sheet but also enriches its financial flexibility as the company inches closer to a public market debut.

According to the company's statement, udaan aims to maintain a trajectory of 'consistent growth with profitability at scale' through a regional cluster-led operating model. Cost reduction measures have already led to a 40% reduction in EBITDA burn, with the goal of achieving full EBITDA profitability within the next 18 months. Co-founder and CEO Vaibhav Gupta emphasized that the business transformation has positioned cost management as a key competitive advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025