Left Menu

Monsoon Fury: Kerala's Power Infrastructure in Crisis

Recent heavy monsoon rains and strong winds in Kerala caused significant damage to power infrastructure, disrupting services for millions. With over 3,000 high-tension and 23,000 low-tension poles affected, recovery efforts are underway. The losses incurred are estimated at Rs 164.46 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-06-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 13:11 IST
Monsoon Fury: Kerala's Power Infrastructure in Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of weather events, Kerala faced heavy monsoon rains and strong winds last week, resulting in severe damage to the state's power infrastructure, according to officials.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) revealed alarming figures: 3,153 high-tension poles and 23,339 low-tension poles were damaged, alongside disruptions to 2,826 high-tension lines and 61,637 low-tension lines.

Power outages affected over 81.99 lakh users, though more than 76.35 lakh have since seen restoration. The state faces an estimated loss of Rs 164.46 crore, marking the event as a significant blow to the power distribution sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025