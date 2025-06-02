Monsoon Fury: Kerala's Power Infrastructure in Crisis

In a dramatic turn of weather events, Kerala faced heavy monsoon rains and strong winds last week, resulting in severe damage to the state's power infrastructure, according to officials.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) revealed alarming figures: 3,153 high-tension poles and 23,339 low-tension poles were damaged, alongside disruptions to 2,826 high-tension lines and 61,637 low-tension lines.

Power outages affected over 81.99 lakh users, though more than 76.35 lakh have since seen restoration. The state faces an estimated loss of Rs 164.46 crore, marking the event as a significant blow to the power distribution sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)