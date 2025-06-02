Monsoon Fury: Kerala's Power Infrastructure in Crisis
Recent heavy monsoon rains and strong winds in Kerala caused significant damage to power infrastructure, disrupting services for millions. With over 3,000 high-tension and 23,000 low-tension poles affected, recovery efforts are underway. The losses incurred are estimated at Rs 164.46 crore.
In a dramatic turn of weather events, Kerala faced heavy monsoon rains and strong winds last week, resulting in severe damage to the state's power infrastructure, according to officials.
The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) revealed alarming figures: 3,153 high-tension poles and 23,339 low-tension poles were damaged, alongside disruptions to 2,826 high-tension lines and 61,637 low-tension lines.
Power outages affected over 81.99 lakh users, though more than 76.35 lakh have since seen restoration. The state faces an estimated loss of Rs 164.46 crore, marking the event as a significant blow to the power distribution sector.
