Spain's Power Outage: Investigation Closed, No Cyber Attack Involved

Spain's High Court has declared the closure of an investigation into the crippling power outage that occurred across the Iberian Peninsula on April 28. This decision follows a series of technical reports confirming no evidence of a cyber attack was involved in the incident.

A prior government investigation had also dismissed the possibility of a cyber attack being the cause of the massive blackout, which affected large portions of Spain and Portugal.

Judge Jose Luis Calama has instructed the shelving of the court's inquiry. The European network of electricity transmission system operators reported in October that the blackout was the first known incident caused by excessive voltage.