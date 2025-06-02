India-Paraguay Ties Poised for Boost: President Santiago Pena's Landmark Visit

Paraguayan President Santiago Pena Palacios commenced his maiden state visit to India, meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi amidst hopes of deepening bilateral relations. The historic visit, spanning three days, underscores the increasing diplomatic engagement between India and South America.

President Palacios paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and received a ceremonial welcome at Palam Air Force Station, marking a commitment to honor peace and non-violence. The Ministry of External Affairs, echoing this sentiment, highlighted the visit's significance in strengthening ties in areas such as trade, agriculture, health, and technology.

High-level discussions with Indian leadership aim to explore cooperation across various domains. The visit also includes meetings with business leaders in Mumbai to foster economic collaboration. The Paraguayan President's entourage features ministers and business representatives, set to forge stronger connections, reflecting mutual interests in international reforms and combating global challenges.

