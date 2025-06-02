Left Menu

Sikkim Landslides: Army Personnel Missing, Tourists Stranded

Three army personnel lost their lives, and six remain missing following a landslide in Sikkim. Rescue operations are ongoing amidst harsh weather. Thousands of tourists are stranded due to rain-induced landslides. Collaborative efforts are underway for their evacuation, highlighting the challenging conditions and steadfast responses of rescue teams.

Army personnel conducting rescue operation after landslide hit Sikkim military camp (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

On Sunday evening, a devastating landslide, caused by heavy rains, hit the Indian Army military camp at Chaten in Lachen, Sikkim, resulting in the tragic deaths of three army personnel and leaving six others missing. Havaldar Lakhbindar Singh, Lance Naik Manish Thakur, and Porter Abhishek Lakra's remains have been recovered, the army reported.

Lt Gen Zubin Minawalla, GOC Trishakti Corps, supervised the ongoing rescue efforts at the scene. Teams persist in their search for the missing personnel, operating around the clock under severe weather and challenging terrain, demonstrating remarkable resilience.

The Indian Army conveyed its deep condolences to the families of those who perished, affirming its dedication to support them during this difficult time. The army remains committed to the safety of its personnel, reflecting an unwavering spirit in the face of natural adversity.

Concurrently, the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department of Sikkim announced the restoration of the Chungthang-Phidang road, facilitating the evacuation of stranded tourists. The operation is closely monitored by district authorities and involves collaborations among various forces and organizations, ensuring a collective response to the disaster.

Efforts continue to locate nine tourists missing after a separate vehicle accident in Mangan District earlier in May. The weather-induced landslides, resulting in bridge collapses and road damage, have left over a thousand tourists stranded, highlighting the ongoing challenges in the region.

