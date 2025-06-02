PGCIL Boosts Arunachal Pradesh's Power with Early Completion of Transmission Line

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has achieved a major milestone by completing the Kathalguri-Namsai transmission system in Arunachal Pradesh ahead of schedule. The 220 kV double circuit line, finished five months early, was energized on Saturday night, according to a PGCIL statement released on Monday.

The project, executed under the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) model, significantly bolsters the reliability of electricity supply in the region. Stretching 71 km, it connects NEEPCO's Assam gas-based power plant at Kathalguri to a modern gas-insulated substation at Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh. A completed bay extension at the Kathalguri end further enhances system operation.

This infrastructure upgrade is set to facilitate smoother power flow from the national grid into Arunachal Pradesh, boost voltage stability, and provide essential system backup. Praising the project, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein highlighted its importance in strengthening the Northeast's energy infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)