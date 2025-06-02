Left Menu

PGCIL Boosts Arunachal Pradesh's Power with Early Completion of Transmission Line

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) completed the 220 kV Kathalguri-Namsai transmission system in Arunachal Pradesh five months ahead of schedule, enhancing the region's power reliability. Spanning 71 km, the line connects NEEPCO's power plant at Kathalguri to a GIS substation at Namsai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 02-06-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 15:28 IST
PGCIL Boosts Arunachal Pradesh's Power with Early Completion of Transmission Line
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has achieved a major milestone by completing the Kathalguri-Namsai transmission system in Arunachal Pradesh ahead of schedule. The 220 kV double circuit line, finished five months early, was energized on Saturday night, according to a PGCIL statement released on Monday.

The project, executed under the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) model, significantly bolsters the reliability of electricity supply in the region. Stretching 71 km, it connects NEEPCO's Assam gas-based power plant at Kathalguri to a modern gas-insulated substation at Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh. A completed bay extension at the Kathalguri end further enhances system operation.

This infrastructure upgrade is set to facilitate smoother power flow from the national grid into Arunachal Pradesh, boost voltage stability, and provide essential system backup. Praising the project, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein highlighted its importance in strengthening the Northeast's energy infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025