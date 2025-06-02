Left Menu

MP: CM Mohan Yadav to chair cabinet meeting in Pachmarhi tomorrow

Pachmarhi encompasses the historical contribution of the Gond ruler Raja Bhabhut Singh. He used the hilly region for governance, security, and the protection of cultural heritage.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 18:01 IST
MP: CM Mohan Yadav to chair cabinet meeting in Pachmarhi tomorrow
MP CM Mohan Yadav chairs a cabinet meeting in Bhopal (File Photo / ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government will hold its next cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Pachmarhi Raj Bhavan in Narmadapuram district on Tuesday, according to an official release. The cabinet meeting will be dedicated to the memory of Raja Bhabhut Singh, a symbol of the tribal community's bravery and valour, whose historical role will be remembered again during the meeting.

The release further stated that CM Yadav and the state government are determined to honour tribal heroes and promote development from heritage. Pachmarhi encompasses the historical contribution of the Gond ruler Raja Bhabhut Singh. He used the hilly region for governance, security, and the protection of cultural heritage. Pachmarhi is also known as the city of Lord Bholenath (Shiva). Dhoopgarh peak of Pachmarhi is situated at an altitude of approximately 1,350 meters (4,429 feet) above sea level. This place is a major attraction of the Satpura mountain range. The sunrise and sunset visible from Dhoopgarh not only mesmerise tourists but also reflect the strategic strength and natural preservation approach of the Gond kingdom, the release said.

The decision of holding the Cabinet meeting is important from an administrative point of view and is an opportunity to honour Pachmarhi's historical, cultural, and natural heritage, it added. Pachmarhi, also known as Satpura ki Rani, is a hill station in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. Its many waterfalls include Apsara Vihar, with its calm pool, and soaring, single-drop Silver Fall nearby. The Bee Fall tumbles over a jagged rock face to the northwest. Leopards and Indian bison live in Satpura National Park. The ancient Pandav Caves are a group of 5 dwellings cut out of sandstone on a hill. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025