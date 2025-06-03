Crackdown on Counterfeit Seeds: Minister's Sweeping Inspections Uncover Deceit

Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena carried out surprise inspections across nine factories in Ganganagar on Tuesday, unearthing significant quantities of counterfeit seeds.

Following his directions, authorities seized eight of the implicated factories. During the raids, experts identified the seeds as fake, underlining a breach of trust farmers place in brands.

Meena also highlighted recent findings in Kishangarh, Ajmer, where inspections uncovered fake fertilizers, resulting in multiple FIRs and further seizures. The minister condemned these fraudulent practices that betray farmers' trust and affect crop yields.

(With inputs from agencies.)