Left Menu

Crackdown on Counterfeit Seeds: Minister's Sweeping Inspections Uncover Deceit

Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena conducted surprise inspections at nine factories in Ganganagar, uncovering large quantities of fake seeds. Eight factories were seized. This follows recent inspections in Ajmer's Kishangarh, where fake fertilizers were also uncovered, leading to multiple FIRs. The minister emphasized the betrayal of farmers' trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:37 IST
Crackdown on Counterfeit Seeds: Minister's Sweeping Inspections Uncover Deceit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena carried out surprise inspections across nine factories in Ganganagar on Tuesday, unearthing significant quantities of counterfeit seeds.

Following his directions, authorities seized eight of the implicated factories. During the raids, experts identified the seeds as fake, underlining a breach of trust farmers place in brands.

Meena also highlighted recent findings in Kishangarh, Ajmer, where inspections uncovered fake fertilizers, resulting in multiple FIRs and further seizures. The minister condemned these fraudulent practices that betray farmers' trust and affect crop yields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025