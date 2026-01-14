Left Menu

Ajmera Realty Doubles Sales: A Strong Q3 Performance

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd reported a significant increase in sales bookings, reaching Rs 603 crore in the third quarter, compared to Rs 270 crore last year. The company attributes this success to robust housing demand and its asset-light strategy, confident of surpassing its annual guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd has reported an impressive two-fold increase in its third-quarter sales bookings, totaling Rs 603 crore. Last year's figures for the same period stood at Rs 270 crore, illustrating the company's growth momentum.

Sales volume saw a remarkable 59 percent increase, from 1,65,116 square feet to 2,62,975 square feet, as per regulatory filings released on Wednesday. Over the April to December period, Ajmera's sales bookings have surged by 72 percent to Rs 1,431 crore, compared to Rs 830 crore the previous year.

Dhaval Ajmera, Director - Corporate Affairs, expressed confidence in surpassing the yearly guidance of Rs 1,600 crore, highlighting the success of the company's asset-light strategy and its capability to tap new micro-markets. Ajmera Realty & Infra is recognized as a leading real estate developer in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

