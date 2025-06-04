Stocks Surge Amid Tariff Hopes as Dollar Rebounds

U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday as ongoing tariff negotiations between the United States and China buoyed investor sentiment. The tech-heavy Nasdaq led the gains after assurances from the White House regarding a forthcoming meeting between President Trump and China's President Xi Jinping aimed at resolving trade disputes.

The dollar rebounded, pushing gold prices down from a four-week high. Market experts believe the prospect of the U.S. avoiding a recession is encouraging investors to reposition ahead of Friday's employment report, with expectations of 130,000 new jobs in May.

Meanwhile, the OECD and ILO have issued warnings of weaker global growth due to protectionism, while European stocks ended marginally higher. The resurgent dollar and its effects on other currencies, coupled with evolving geopolitical factors, have added layers of complexity to the current market dynamics.

