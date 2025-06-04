Left Menu

Stocks Surge Amid Tariff Hopes as Dollar Rebounds

U.S. stocks climbed and the dollar strengthened as investors assessed progress in U.S.-China tariff talks and anticipated the upcoming employment report. Increased confidence in the U.S. economy contributed to the market gains, while global economic forecasts were downgraded due to ongoing trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 02:04 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 02:04 IST
Stocks Surge Amid Tariff Hopes as Dollar Rebounds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday as ongoing tariff negotiations between the United States and China buoyed investor sentiment. The tech-heavy Nasdaq led the gains after assurances from the White House regarding a forthcoming meeting between President Trump and China's President Xi Jinping aimed at resolving trade disputes.

The dollar rebounded, pushing gold prices down from a four-week high. Market experts believe the prospect of the U.S. avoiding a recession is encouraging investors to reposition ahead of Friday's employment report, with expectations of 130,000 new jobs in May.

Meanwhile, the OECD and ILO have issued warnings of weaker global growth due to protectionism, while European stocks ended marginally higher. The resurgent dollar and its effects on other currencies, coupled with evolving geopolitical factors, have added layers of complexity to the current market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025