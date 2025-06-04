Iran Stands Firm: Rejects U.S. Nuclear Proposal
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei firmly rejected the U.S. demand to cease uranium enrichment, a pivotal issue in nuclear negotiations. Despite mediation efforts, Iran remains steadfast in its pursuit of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, opposing proposals perceived as undermining national interests.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared on Wednesday that Tehran will not capitulate to the U.S. demand to abandon uranium enrichment, a key point of contention in ongoing nuclear negotiations.
The proposal, delivered by Oman to Iranian officials, sought to bridge the diplomatic chasm between Iran and the U.S. However, Khamenei rebuffed the suggestion, citing its contradiction with Iran's self-reliance and sovereignty.
As the debate intensifies, Tehran stands resolute in its claim to pursue nuclear technology strictly for peaceful purposes, dismissing accusations from Western powers of harboring nuclear weapons ambitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
