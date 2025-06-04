Left Menu

YSRCP Declares 'Betrayal Day': Protests Sweep Andhra Pradesh

The YSR Congress Party observed 'Betrayal Day' in Andhra Pradesh, accusing the ruling Telugu Desam Party and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of failing to fulfill pre-election promises. Led by district president Devineni Avinash, rallies were held to demand the implementation of promised welfare schemes.

04-06-2025
The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Wednesday marked 'Betrayal Day' across Andhra Pradesh, accusing Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his government of reneging on pre-election promises. Led by YSRCP NTR District President Devineni Avinash, the protests shone a spotlight on the alleged neglect of public welfare by the ruling coalition.

Devineni Avinash criticized the leadership, stating, "We urge CM Chandrababu Naidu to fulfill his pre-election vows. The people trusted him with their votes, but he has betrayed this trust." YSRCP workers took to the streets, holding rallies and submitting representations to local officials, calling for the immediate enactment of promised schemes.

Highlighting his party's precedence, Avinash mentioned how the previous government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy maintained welfare efforts despite adversities, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. He warned of continuous agitation if the current administration remains unyielding, asserting that YSRCP stands with the people.

Party spokesperson Putha Siva Sankar noted preparations for statewide rallies aimed at spotlighting unfulfilled election promises by the Telugu Desam Party. Demonstrations are slated to mobilize public opinion and pressure the government into action.

