Shahdara Police Nab Trio Behind Violent Robbery Spree

The Shahdara District Police arrested three criminals responsible for a series of robberies across different areas in the city. These arrests, following a coordinated operation, led to the recovery of stolen high-end motorcycles, weapons, and stolen items. The gang devised evasion tactics and used rented autos for mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 14:46 IST
Delhi Police (Photo/X@DelhiPolice). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant breakthrough, the Shahdara District Police has apprehended three notorious criminals linked to a series of violent robberies that occurred overnight, spreading alarm across various police jurisdictions in the city. The arrests followed prompt action on two calls received by the PCR on May 31 from Jagatpuri and Geeta Colony. A coordinated operation by the Shahdara Police resulted in the capture of Sharik alias Kalia, Shabir alias Faheem, and Saurav alias Manoj alias Micky, all residing in New Seelampur and nearby localities.

DCP Shahdara Prashant Gautam reported that initial complaints documented under an FIR at PS Jagatpuri and PS Geeta Colony described the robberies perpetrated at gunpoint by four criminals on motorcycles. Police responded with urgency by assembling a dedicated team to comb the area and scrutinize extensive CCTV footage from the crime scenes and surrounding sectors. The investigation unveiled the utilization of a Duke motorcycle and a Dominar bike, notably one using a false registration plate.

Further investigation traced the Duke bike to its erstwhile owner in Bhalaswa, Delhi. He had sold it to a man named Vinay, who then sold it to Rishav. Rishav had allegedly been robbed of this vehicle at gunpoint previously, an incident recorded in PS Lajpat Nagar. An informer subsequently provided key intelligence concerning a group noted for similar heists across Delhi using a white bike. Acting swiftly, police verified addresses and laid a trap, successfully arresting the three suspects early the next morning. A fourth suspect, Shahzad from New Seelampur, remains at large, with efforts to apprehend him ongoing.

Under questioning, the accused confessed to their most recent criminal activities. The police recovered the stolen Duke and Dominar motorcycles, a country-made pistol, a live cartridge, Rs 6,400 in cash, two snatched mobile phones including an iPhone, a fake lighter-shaped pistol, a knife, and tools for breaking bike locks. Investigators discovered that Sharik, the alleged ringleader, and his associates—all auto-rickshaw drivers by day—had forged a tightly-knit criminal syndicate. They strategically stole high-end motorcycles, parked them in Daryaganj, and used rented auto-rickshaws for inconspicuous travel. Post-sunset, they would retrieve the stolen vehicles to target individuals across Delhi, primarily those returning late from work. Their routine enabled them to evade identification by CCTV and law enforcement, DCP Gautam noted. Sharik had been previously linked with over 45 cases, Shabir in 12, and Saurav in over 12 cases of robbery and snatching. The gang admitted to honing their evasion skills while serving time in jail.

