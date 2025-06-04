Left Menu

Czech Republic Powers Ahead: New Nuclear Reactor Deal with South Korea

The Czech Republic has signed a significant deal with South Korea's KHNP to build two new nuclear reactors at the Dukovany power plant, following a court decision that allowed the contract's conclusion. This move aims to enhance the nation's energy self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:55 IST
Czech Republic Powers Ahead: New Nuclear Reactor Deal with South Korea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Czechia

The Czech Republic has taken a pivotal step towards energy independence by signing a deal with South Korea's state-operated KHNP to construct two additional nuclear reactors. This agreement, reached just hours after a court ruling permitted its finalization, marks an essential phase in the nation's strategy to embrace nuclear energy.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala hailed the contract as a "crucial step" in securing the country's future energy needs. The deal, delayed previously by legal challenges from France's EDF, is part of the Czech commitment to phase out coal by 2033, aligning with eco-friendly power initiatives.

The agreement outlines the construction of new reactors at the Dukovany plant, expected to significantly boost current capacity. Representing a $18.7 billion investment, the first new reactor is set for trial operation by 2036, followed by the second two years later. This development underscores the Czech's resolve to bolster its nuclear power sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025