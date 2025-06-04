Czech Republic Powers Ahead: New Nuclear Reactor Deal with South Korea

The Czech Republic has taken a pivotal step towards energy independence by signing a deal with South Korea's state-operated KHNP to construct two additional nuclear reactors. This agreement, reached just hours after a court ruling permitted its finalization, marks an essential phase in the nation's strategy to embrace nuclear energy.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala hailed the contract as a "crucial step" in securing the country's future energy needs. The deal, delayed previously by legal challenges from France's EDF, is part of the Czech commitment to phase out coal by 2033, aligning with eco-friendly power initiatives.

The agreement outlines the construction of new reactors at the Dukovany plant, expected to significantly boost current capacity. Representing a $18.7 billion investment, the first new reactor is set for trial operation by 2036, followed by the second two years later. This development underscores the Czech's resolve to bolster its nuclear power sector.

