Trailblazing All-Women Sailing Expedition Completes Historic Journey

A groundbreaking all-women crew consisting of 12 members from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force has triumphantly completed a challenging sailing expedition from Mumbai to Seychelles and back, following a rigorous 55-day voyage. The expedition, conducted on the Indian Army Sailing Vessel (IASV) Triveni, commenced on April 7 and concluded on June 4.

The initiative, known as the Tri-Services All Women Around The World Sailing Expedition, represents a pivotal moment in gender equality pursuits within the maritime field. The journey underscores the unyielding spirit of Nari Shakti while aligning with India's rich history of female empowerment, drawing inspiration from legendary warrior queens.

The expedition embarked from Colaba, Mumbai, with Lt Gen AK Ramesh flagging off the journey. A meticulous selection process narrowed down 41 candidates to 12, ensuring the team was equipped with essential endurance, resilience, leadership, and sailing skills, preparing them for a more ambitious global circumnavigation voyage set for 2026.