Left Menu

Trailblazing All-Women Sailing Expedition Completes Historic Journey

A twelve-member female crew from the Indian Armed Forces finished a pioneering 4,000 nautical mile sailing mission from Mumbai to Seychelles and back, marking a significant milestone in promoting gender parity and showcasing Nari Shakti. This expedition serves as a prelude to a global circumnavigation planned for 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:37 IST
Trailblazing All-Women Sailing Expedition Completes Historic Journey
Crew members at Triveni IASV (Photo/ @DefencePRO) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking all-women crew consisting of 12 members from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force has triumphantly completed a challenging sailing expedition from Mumbai to Seychelles and back, following a rigorous 55-day voyage. The expedition, conducted on the Indian Army Sailing Vessel (IASV) Triveni, commenced on April 7 and concluded on June 4.

The initiative, known as the Tri-Services All Women Around The World Sailing Expedition, represents a pivotal moment in gender equality pursuits within the maritime field. The journey underscores the unyielding spirit of Nari Shakti while aligning with India's rich history of female empowerment, drawing inspiration from legendary warrior queens.

The expedition embarked from Colaba, Mumbai, with Lt Gen AK Ramesh flagging off the journey. A meticulous selection process narrowed down 41 candidates to 12, ensuring the team was equipped with essential endurance, resilience, leadership, and sailing skills, preparing them for a more ambitious global circumnavigation voyage set for 2026.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025