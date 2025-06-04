Punjab's Skill Development Initiative: Empowering Rehabilitated Individuals

The Punjab government is gearing up to introduce a skill development program targeting rehabilitated individuals to facilitate their reintegration into society. This initiative comes as a significant number of people seek help at drug de-addiction centers, according to officials.

Chaired by Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora and Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh, a recent meeting concluded with the decision to equip these individuals with essential skills to ensure seamless mainstream integration. A project management unit will be established to oversee the program's implementation and success, preventing relapse into addiction.

The initiative will see collaboration with industries to provide in-demand skills, alongside efforts to streamline the skilling process in coordination with local authorities. Officials are tasked with identifying interested rehabilitated individuals and matching them with corresponding trades, while job placement support aims to empower these individuals and secure their future as productive members of society.