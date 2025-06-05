Left Menu

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Inaugurates AIIMS Dhanuka Waiting Area, Lauds Infrastructure Efforts

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the Dhanuka waiting area at AIIMS, highlighting improvements over the last decade. She praised the Dhanuka Group's CSR initiative and discussed major infrastructure projects in Delhi, emphasizing ongoing and upcoming developments supported by the Central Government and NHAI.

Updated: 05-06-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 11:19 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta performing hawan at AIIMS (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move set to improve hospital amenities, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the new Dhanuka waiting area at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. The event, marked by a traditional hawan and pooja, saw Gupta highlighting the hospital's decade-long transformations.

Gupta acknowledged the Dhanuka Group's corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts in funding the waiting area. She stressed the significance of such initiatives, stating, "AIIMS Delhi, which services about five lakh OPDs annually, holds a unique place despite the ongoing expansion of AIIMS facilities nationwide. These improvements add value to Delhi's healthcare landscape."

Emphasizing infrastructure growth in the capital, CM Gupta addressed substantial road and infrastructure projects worth Rs 35,000 crore under construction, and upcoming projects worth Rs 24,000 crore. She thanked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for his support, underscoring completed projects valued at Rs 64,000 crore as part of the city's ongoing development trajectory.

