Japan Seeks US Cooperation to Secure Rare Earth Supply Chains

Japan is set to propose an increased collaboration with the United States regarding the supply chains of rare earth elements during upcoming tariff discussions. This move comes in light of recent export restrictions imposed by China, reported the Nikkei business daily.

China's decision to curb exports has strategic implications, prompting Japan to seek stronger alliances with the U.S. to secure a consistent supply of these critical materials. Rare earth minerals are vital for various technological and defense applications, making their steady availability crucial for economic stability and technological development.

This approach underscores Japan's proactive stance in bolstering its economic security by diversifying its supply sources and reducing dependency on China. The proposed cooperation with the U.S. marks a significant step towards enhancing bilateral relations and ensuring the resilience of crucial supply chains.

