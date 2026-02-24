Left Menu

UPDATE 1-China says it will decide on US tariff countermeasures in due course

China is willing to hold frank consultations during an upcoming sixth round of U.S.-China economic and trade talks, the commerce ministry official added. "China has consistently ‌opposed all forms of unilateral tariff measures and urges the U.S. side to cancel unilateral tariffs ‌and refrain from further imposing such tariffs," the official said.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 15:42 IST
UPDATE 1-China says it will decide on US tariff countermeasures in due course

China is ​closely monitoring U.S. policies and will ‌decide "in due ​course" whether to adjust countermeasures to U.S. tariffs, a commerce ministry official said on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said he would levy a ‌new temporary tariff of 15% on U.S. imports from all countries. China is willing to hold frank consultations during an upcoming sixth round of U.S.-China economic and trade talks, the commerce ministry official added.

"China has consistently ‌opposed all forms of unilateral tariff measures and urges the U.S. side to cancel unilateral tariffs ‌and refrain from further imposing such tariffs," the official said. Trump's latest announcement came after the Supreme Court on Friday struck down tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act on goods shipped to the U.S.

Imports from China had been ⁠subject to ​20% tariffs under the act. Trump ⁠said after the decision that he would put a new 10% duty on U.S. imports from all countries, under ⁠Section 122 of the Trade Act, then said in a Truth Social post later that he would raise it to ​15%.

Other duties on Chinese goods under legislation known as Section 301 and Section 232 remain ⁠in place. China had last year retaliated to Trump's tariff war with multiple rounds of counter duties on American goods, including targeted ⁠levies ​on agricultural commodities and in energy.

Beijing also leveraged its dominance in rare earths to restrict exports of highly sought after critical minerals. China then

suspended most of those retaliatory measures in November after ⁠both countries reached a

trade truce .

Trump plans to travel to China from March 31 to April 2 for highly ⁠anticipated talks with ⁠Chinese President Xi Jinping - a visit announced by the White House just before the Supreme Court decision dealt a stinging blow to Trump's global trade war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Three go missing as car plunges into Jayakwadi dam canal

Three go missing as car plunges into Jayakwadi dam canal

 India
2
Children's Academy Hosts 'InSync – We Care' Mental Health Conclave for 120+ Professionals Across Mumbai

Children's Academy Hosts 'InSync – We Care' Mental Health Conclave for 120+ ...

 India
3
UPDATE 6-Japan hopes to stick to existing US deal in face of Trump's new tariffs

UPDATE 6-Japan hopes to stick to existing US deal in face of Trump's new tar...

 Global
4
J’khand air ambulance crash: Bodies of 7 deceased handed over to family members after post-mortem

J’khand air ambulance crash: Bodies of 7 deceased handed over to family memb...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026