Left Menu

Central Bank of India Expands in Insurance Sector with Significant Stake Acquisition

Central Bank of India has acquired a 25.18% stake in Future Generali India Life Insurance, for Rs 57 crore, during an insolvency process. This move marks the bank’s entry into the insurance sector. FGILICL offers diverse insurance solutions, while Generali remains the largest shareholder with a 73.99% stake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:52 IST
Central Bank of India Expands in Insurance Sector with Significant Stake Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Central Bank of India has acquired a notable 25.18% stake in Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited (FGILICL), marking its bold entry into the insurance arena. Acquired for a cash consideration of Rs 57 crore, the bank's investment was announced as part of an insolvency process.

The acquisition, involving the purchase of 65,43,80,439 shares, was completed on June 4, bolstering the bank's presence in the insurance sector. The Central Bank's regulatory filing confirmed this strategic investment, positioning the bank as a key player in insurance, alongside its traditional banking operations.

FGILICL, headquartered in Mumbai, provides a wide range of insurance products including savings, term, and health plans. Though Generali retains the majority stake at 73.99%, Central Bank of India's entry signifies a substantial expansion in its financial portfolio, aiming to capture further market opportunities.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025