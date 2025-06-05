Left Menu

Union Minister Advocates Crop Diversification in Punjab

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged farmers in Patiala to focus on crop diversification for sustainable profits and efficient water usage. He discussed the Indus Waters Treaty suspension and emphasized the importance of farmer-scientist collaboration under the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, during a recent visit to Patiala, called on local farmers to embrace crop diversification, stressing its importance for profitability and water conservation. His plea comes amid ongoing dialogues about optimizing agricultural practices within Punjab.

Chouhan also addressed the decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty following the Pahalgam terror attack, highlighting efforts to redirect rivers like Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab for local use in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. His stance underscores the strategic reallocation of water resources to prioritize regional needs.

The 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' served as a platform for the union minister to engage with farmers and agricultural scientists, aiming to bridge research with practical field applications. This initiative supports the exchange of innovative farming techniques to further bolster the nation's foodgrain production capabilities.

