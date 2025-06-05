All Aboard: Vande Bharat Express Enhances Kashmir Pilgrimage Connectivity

The Northern Railway unveiled a significant transportation development by commencing the Vande Bharat Express service between Srinagar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. Starting June 7, the express trains will operate six days a week, excluding Wednesdays, thus tightening links between Kashmir Valley and a key pilgrimage site.

The new service, featuring Train Nos. 26404/26403 and 26401/26402, includes a stop at Banihal, adding convenience for travelers. Scheduled departs from Srinagar at 08:00 hrs and 14:00 hrs, with returns from Katra at 08:10 hrs and 14:55 hrs, marking a new era in regional transport.

The inauguration, set for June 6 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signifies the completion of the Katra-Sangaldan link. Locals express joy, citing improved circumstances and opportunities, as the world's highest railway bridge, the Chenab Bridge, becomes part of this route. Security is heightened ahead of the prime visit, reinforcing its historic significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)