Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: A Leap in Indian Railways Modernization

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the Vande Bharat Sleeper train in West Bengal's Malda, marking a significant advancement in Indian railway services. This new line, which promises quicker travel with improved amenities, is anticipated to commence operations for common passengers soon.

The Ministry of Railways has planned strategic expansion over the coming years, focusing on the addition of 800 Vande Bharat Sleeper train sets by 2030, with a long-term goal of 4,500 sets by 2047. This shift is central to modernizing India's rail infrastructure.

The sleeper trains, featuring 16 air-conditioned coaches, will provide more comfortable options for overnight routes. The Ministry aims to make long-distance travel more accessible and efficient as part of India's broader development objectives.

