Ladakh Scouts Welcome 194 Agniveers in Grand Parade

The Ladakh Scouts Regiment, in a ceremonial display of military tradition, welcomed 194 new Agniveer recruits during a captivating passing out parade on Thursday at the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre, according to a statement by the Army. The event, epitomizing the highest traditions of the Indian Army, was presided over by Major General Gurpal Singh, YSM, SM, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Uniform Force.

The entry of these young Agniveers, representing various regions of Ladakh, marks their readiness to serve the nation devotedly, affirmed an Army statement. Major General Singh, as the Chief Guest, lauded the recruits for their exemplary performance and encouraged them to dedicate their lives to serving the nation. He also recognized the families of the Agniveers for instilling in them the motivation to join the regiment.

These newly minted soldiers were encouraged to pursue excellence unwaveringly and to commit to defending the nation's sovereignty. Medals were bestowed upon the Agniveers for their outstanding training performances. Furthermore, the 'Gaurav Padak' was presented to parents with a military background, enhancing the pride shared among distant relatives who attended the ceremony from remote locations. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)