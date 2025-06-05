Stampede Tragedy: FIR Filed Against Karnataka Cricket Authorities, RCB

The Karnataka Police have initiated legal proceedings against the Karnataka Cricket Board Administrative Committee, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and several others in connection with the tragic stampede in Bengaluru that resulted in 11 fatalities. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Bengaluru, Shekar H Tekkannanavar, confirmed that an FIR was registered at the Cubbon Park Police Station citing criminal negligence on the part of the concerned parties.

The FIR invoked sections 105, 125 (1)(2), 132, 121/1, and 190 R/w 3 (5) of the legal code. Earlier, the Karnataka High Court issued a notice to the state government regarding the incident near Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed multiple lives and left numerous individuals injured. The court, taking suo motu cognisance, requested an updated report on the matter.

Senior Advocate Arun Shyam highlighted that events at Vidhana Souda and the stadium are under scrutiny, specifically regarding the ambulance deployments. With an aim to uncover the cause and prevent future tragedies, the court scheduled a follow-up hearing for June 10. The stampede, which occurred during RCB's IPL victory celebration, attracted a crowd of nearly 3 lakh people, causing immense chaos and resulting in over 30 injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)