Tensions Resurface at Golden Temple on Operation Blue Star Anniversary

Pro-Khalistan slogans echoed at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the 41st anniversary of Operation Blue Star, a controversial military operation against Sikh militants in 1984. Security was heightened as Sikh community leaders gathered to remember Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and discuss the continued significance of the event.

People gathered at Golden Temple on Operation Blue Star anniversary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tensions flared at the Golden Temple in Amritsar as supporters raised pro-Khalistan slogans on the 41st anniversary of Operation Blue Star. With heightened security, Sikh leaders, including SAD (Mann) leader Simranjit Singh Mann, assembled to commemorate the controversial military operation that marked a pivotal point in Sikh history.

Operation Blue Star took place from June 1-10, 1984, when the Indian Army stormed the Golden Temple on orders from then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, aiming to curb Sikh militancy steered by Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. This operation prompted criticism and is remembered as a painful chapter for Sikhs worldwide.

Akal Takht former Jathedar, Jasbir Singh Rode, remarked on the lasting impact of the attack on a revered Sikh site, highlighting ongoing disputes over the rights of the Sikh community. He responded to the raised slogans by noting their historical consistency, underscoring the continued global support for the Khalistan movement.

